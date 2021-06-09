Audrey Adams and Kevin Brophy nominated for Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year

Two of WVU’s senior leaders are in the running for an important award from the Big 12: Sportsperson of the Year.
Volleyball’s Audrey Adams and baseball’s Kevin Brophy reside on a list of 20 student-athletes from the Big 12 for its annual award that recognizes “student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.”
Adams was a leader both on and off the court for the Mountaineers in her senior season. While starting all 16 of her appearances and blocking 52 kills (the second-most on the team), she also occupied spots on the Academic All-Big 12 first team and WVU’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion committee. Her off-court accomplishments aren’t anything new: after her junior season, Adams was given the team’s Mountaineer Award, which recognizes the student-athlete “who best exemplifies what it means to be a Mountaineer.”
Brophy was the lone senior to return for his fifth year with eligibility relief, taking a leadership role on the squad. In between taking barbs about his old age and #SCTop10 plays at third base, Brophy acted as a strong role model for his younger teammates (and opponents) both on and off the diamond.
20 student-athletes — two from each Big 12 school — have been nominated for the award, which has been given out since 2000-01. The winner will be announced on June 17.
Here is the full list of nominees:
- Baylor: Jennifer Wandt (soccer) and Jared Butler (men’s hoops)
- Iowa State: Sami Williams (softball) and David Carr (wrestling)
- Kansas: Manon Manning (women’s swimming and diving) and Jonah Ulane (baseball)
- Kansas State: Ayoka Lee (women’s basketball) and Jordan Wicks (baseball)
- Oklahoma: Ivana Corley (women’s tennis) and PAt Fields (football)
- Oklahoma State: Meja Stark (women’s golf) and Cade Cunningham (men’s hoops)
- TCU: Emily Alvarado (soccer) and Chegetayi (Du) Mapaya (men’s track and field)
- Texas: Alexandra Watson (rowing) and Sam Ehlinger (football)
- Texas Tech: Ruth Usoro (women’s track and field) and Tony Bradford Jr. (football)
- West Virginia: Audrey Adams (volleyball) and Kevin Brophy (baseball)