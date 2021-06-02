Austin Davis’s home run robbery named one of NCAA’s Plays of the Week

West Virginia’s human highlight reel has added another top play to his resume.

This time around, WVU right fielder Austin Davis was recognized by the official NCAA Baseball account on Twitter, with his web gem in the Big 12 Tournament slotting in as the No. 2 Play of the Week.

In WVU’s elimination game against Texas, reliever Madison Jeffrey found himself in a pinch with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mike Antico was in the batter’s box for the Longhorns, and took a fastball from Jeffrey over the fence for what looked like a grand slam.

It looked like one, at least, until Austin Davis jumped up, sold out and flashed his leather to rob Antico of the homer, losing his hat in the process — a signature for the West Virginia outfield.

2️⃣ | @WVUBaseball Austin Davis makes an incredible catch at the wall in right field, robbing a grand slam. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JeHIVjrSFq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 2, 2021

Davis broke out in his 2021 junior season, leading West Virginia with 56 hits and a .320 batting average, adding 28 runs and 17 steals as well. His defense, however, has been the real head-turner, earning two spots on the SportsCenter Top 10 in May before making this grab in the last weekend of the month at the conference tournament.

The Orlando, Florida native first made ESPN on May 12 after the Mountaineers’ 4-1 victory over Marshall at home. With the ball drifting into right-center field, Davis tracked it and fully extended to make the grab.

He made the program again just three days later after the Mountaineers took down Miami (OH) at home 7-6. This time around, Davis was pulled towards the right field foul pole by a line drive. He reacted quickly, and again sold out to make the grab and earn his spot on SportsCenter.

Davis is set to play for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League in this summer, joining relief pitcher Zach Ottinger, who has already appeared for the club, along with four other WVU teammates.