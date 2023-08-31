2023 Football Season Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the 2023 Backyard Brawl against Pitt and the Gold and Blue mini-packages are officially sold out.
Single-game tickets for WVU’s home games against Duquesne, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, BYU and Cincinnati are still on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME.
Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the WVU-Pitt matchup are reminded to visit SeatGeek.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
WVU opens the ’23 home slate against Duquesne on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. The game has been designated as a Family Day. One Family Day pack features four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per package, depending on seat location. CLICK HERE to purchase a Family Day package.