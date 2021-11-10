Backyard Brawl sold out

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the men’s basketball game against Pitt this Friday at the WVU Coliseum is a sellout.

All fans are encouraged to wear gold for the Gold Rush against the Panthers in the 188th version of the Backyard Brawl. The game will tip at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Fans still looking to purchase tickets for Friday’s game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability, at https://www.stubhub.com/west-virginia-mountaineers-basketball-tickets/performer/45203/.

Tickets for WVU’s remaining nonconference home games are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats at the WVU Coliseum.