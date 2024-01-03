MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Averaging over 80 points per game, the WVU women’s basketball team cruised to some easy victories in its first 12 games.

In the 13th game of the season, which was also the Big 12 home opener, head coach Mark Kellogg’s Mountaineers learned how to win ugly.

No. 24 WVU (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) took down Cincinnati (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) in a 68-53 game at the WVU Coliseum Wednesday night. The 13-game winning streak to start the year is tied for the second best season-opening stretch in WVU women’s basketball history.

“There wasn’t a lot of rhythm to that game,” Kellogg said. “I didn’t think we were at our best, by any stretch, but sometimes you win kind of ugly.”

Typically, it’s either guard JJ Quinerly or guard Jordan Harrison leading the charge offensively for the Mountaineers, but it was another guard who stole the show early in the first half Wednesday night. Redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson led all scorers at halftime with 10 points, and she finished the game with team-high 14 points.

Watson has now logged double figures in scoring in back-to-back games. She never recorded 10 or more points in two consecutive outings in her first three seasons of college hoops at South Dakota and WVU.

The biggest question leading up to Wednesday’s game was if the Cincinnati offense — which entered the game with the worst scoring offense (65.3 points per game) in the Big 12 — would hold up against Mark Kellogg’s tenacious defense that has forced the second most turnovers in the conference.

It went about as expected.

WVU forced 17 first-half turnovers that the Mountaineers converted into 15 points. On the night, Cincinnati coughed up the ball 24 times, which was tied for the ninth-most by a WVU opponent this season.

The Mountaineers also shot a manageable 38.9% from the field in the first half, but 20 of their 36 points in the first 20 minutes came in the paint. They made 5-of-17 threes during that span.

In the second half, the WVU offense slowed and Cincinnati took much better care of the ball. The Bearcats turned the ball over just seven times in the second half, and they actually outscored WVU 34-32 in the final 20 minutes.

“I thought if we could’ve made some of those open threes it might’ve felt a little bit different,” Kellogg said. “At the same time, I’m glad we kind of found a way to grind out a different type of game when we didn’t have it all going offensively.”

WVU made 7-of-28 three-point attempts on the night. The Mountaineers were also outrebounded 38-30 in total and 15-9 on the offensive glass. Still, a 17-point halftime lead was a big enough cushion for the Mountaineers to survive a surge.

As is typical for the Mountaineers, four WVU players (Watson, Quinerly, Harrison and Lauren Fields) scored 10 or more points Wednesday night. At least four players have scored in double figures in six of WVU’s 13 games this season. The Mountaineers have had three or more scorers with 10 points in 12 of 13 games.

“[I] see a team that enjoys being coached by [Kellogg], that enjoys playing together, and I think that shows,” Cincinnati head coach Katrina Merriweather said. “I think that’s probably more of a reason they’re successful than any X-and-O thing you can come up with.”

The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum Saturday for its toughest test of the year. WVU will take on No. 10 Texas (14-1, 1-1 Big 12) at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.