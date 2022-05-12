MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore outfielder Braden Barry and sophomore infielder Nathan Blasick of the West Virginia University baseball team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District 2 First Team on Thursday, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The honor marks the first of both players’ careers. It’s also the first time a Mountaineer baseball player has been selected to the team since Jason Pape in 2007, as well as the first time multiple WVU players were named to the team since Lee Fritz and Zac Cline in 2003.

Next, Barry and Blasick advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America National ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honors will be selected in the coming weeks.

Barry, who hails from Louisville, Kentucky, is batting .308 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 2022. He also has stolen 15 bases to go along with 10 doubles, a triple and 22 runs scored. In all, Barry has started in 38 of the club’s 47 games this season.

Barry carries a 3.81 GPA as a finance major. He has appeared on the Dean’s List, Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll during his academic career. He also was a member of the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

A native of Halifax, Pennsylvania, Blasick is hitting .260 at the plate with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and 11 RBI this spring. He also has scored nine runs and has two stolen bases in 33 games played.

In the classroom, Blasick has maintained a GPA of 3.95 as a finance major. He has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists, as well as the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls. Additionally, he was a member of the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team last season.

West Virginia opens a three-game, Big 12 series at No. 21 Oklahoma on Friday, May 13, at L. Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.