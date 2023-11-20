MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Season tickets for the 2024 West Virginia University baseball season are now on sale.

Fans can join the excitement of WVU baseball at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark by purchasing tickets at WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum.

For the full, 26-game, home schedule, season tickets are $195 each for reserved seating in the five sections behind home plate and $160 for reserved seating behind the first- and third-base dugouts. WVU faculty and staff members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $156 behind home plate and $128 behind the dugouts. Discounted tickets for faculty and staff can only be purchased in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

All seating at Monongalia County Ballpark is reserved.

Priority season tickets are available to 2023-24 Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members and 2023 WVU baseball season-ticket holders. Of note, 2023 WVU baseball season-ticket holders can now log in to their account at WVUGAME.com to renew their season tickets under the “Season Renewals” tab and will also receive a renewal mailing in the coming weeks. Fans also can purchase new season tickets now.

Seat locations for season tickets will be allocated based on MAC annual giving level and priority points rank within each giving level. Seat locations will be assigned to non-MAC members following the completion of the priority allocation process.

The Mountaineers’ 2024 home opener is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 28, against Canisius. In addition to its five Big 12 series at home, WVU also plays host to Manhattan (March 5), Ohio State (March 15-17), Akron (March 26), Marshall (April 10), Pitt (April 16), Penn State (May 8) and Maryland (May 14) in nonconference action.

The complete 2024 schedule, with game times, can be found by visiting WVUsports.com. All dates and times are subject to change. Of note, single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming months.