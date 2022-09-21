MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night.

WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.

Lane Stadium’s official listed capacity is 65,632.

According to West Virginia’s Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs Matt Wells, WVU’s ticket office received roughly 4,000 tickets for the game for season ticket holders and the general public.

The Mountaineers are searching for their first win in Blacksburg since 2002. WVU has picked up seven wins on the Hokies’ home field in the 53-year playing of the rivalry game.

West Virginia will once again don its new Nike Country Roads jersey and helmet for the contest.

Kickoff on Thursday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Gold and Blue Nation will be live for Mountaineer Game Day beginning at 4 p.m. on Nexstar Stations across West Virginia, and at 5 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet.