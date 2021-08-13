Beh added to women’s basketball roster

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has announced that forward Isis Beh will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season. She comes to Morgantown after spending the last two seasons at Salt Lake City Community College (2020-21) and UNLV (2019-20).

“I am thrilled to officially welcome Isis to Morgantown. She is a physical, inside player who also has the ability to score from the perimeter. Isis plays hard and brings great experience with her being named to the conference all-freshman team at her previous institution. I look forward to coaching Isis, and I am excited about the versatility she adds to our roster.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“I chose West Virginia because I want to be part of a winning culture. When I got on campus, it felt right and felt like the exact place I am supposed to be. The coaching staff is genuine, and you can tell they care about their players. Being part of a family-oriented team is really important to me.” – Isis Beh

Isis Beh | Forward | 6-3 | Murray, Utah

Murray HS | UNLV | Salt Lake City CC

After spending her freshman season at UNLV in 2019-20, Beh transferred to Salt Lake City Community College (SLCC) for her sophomore campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Junior College Association of America (NJCAA) and SLCC delayed the start for all varsity sports until January 2021, and Beh did not compete last year for the Bruins.

In 2019-20 with UNLV, the Murray, Utah, native averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebound, 0.9 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals per game. She also shot 52.9% (46-87) from the field and averaged 20.8 minutes in 30 games played, including one start, as a freshman.

At season’s end, Beh was named to the 2020 Mountain West Conference All-Freshman Team.

In her lone start against Nevada on Jan. 22, 2020, Beh logged eight points, six rebounds and one steal, while shooting 3-of-5 (60%) from the field. She played 29 minutes against the Wolfpack.

Beh logged 25 or more minutes in eight games with the Rebels, including 30 or more minutes in two games. She also scored four points or more 13 times during 2019-20, including 10 points at USC on Dec. 14, 2019, and a career-high 11 points at New Mexico on Jan. 18, 2020.

She also shot 50% or better from the floor in 19 games and 70% or better in 10 games as a freshman. On the glass, Beh hauled in five or more rebounds 10 times for UNLV, including a career-best eight boards twice (at Southern Utah, Nov. 19, 2019; at Pepperdine, Dec. 8, 2019).