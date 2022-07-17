West Virginia rising junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named an All-Star of the famous Cape Cod League.

The Chatham Anglers, who Hampton is playing for this summer, announced the selection via Twitter on Sunday.

Hampton has a 2.07 ERA through six appearances with the Anglers this summer.

In one of his most recent appearances on July 2, Hampton entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the first inning.

He proceeded to pitch 6 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while collecting eight strikeouts and surrendered just one hit.

Hampton led the Mountaineers in innings pitched this spring. He finished the college baseball regular season with an 8-5 record, and a team-high 90 strikeouts. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.

The Cape Cod League All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 23, at Spillane Field in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Jedd Gyorko, John Means, and Alek Manoah are just three former WVU players who have also played in the Cape Cod League and have gone on to play in Major League Baseball.