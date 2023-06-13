Ben Hampton looks out on the field in game against Ball State (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

Former West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton has chosen his next destination, and even though he has left WVU, he has not exited the Big 12 Conference.

Hampton, WVU’s Friday night starter, intends to transfer to TCU. Hampton has tagged the Horned Frogs’ social media accounts in the bios of his accounts, signalling the move.

The junior left-hander entered the transfer portal on June 5.

Hampton earned a first-team All-Big 12 selection this season. He pitched to a 5-3 record and held a 4.45 earned run average, the ninth-best in the Big 12 among qualified pitchers. He tossed a career-high 88 innings, though he was unable to match his single-season strikeout numbers from 2022.

Hampton finished his WVU career with a 17-11 record and a 4.62 ERA. Opposing hitters hit for a .271 average off him. He surrendered three or more runs in 10 of his 16 starts this season.