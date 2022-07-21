Everything you need to know before TBT 2022 hits West Virginia

The biggest basketball show of the summer returns to Charleston on Sunday when the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament tips off with five first-round games.

WVU fans get the opportunity to see several of their favorite stars either on television or in the Capital City when Best Virginia squares off against Virginia Dream, setting up a possible second-round clash with Herd That. Here’s everything you need to know about TBT’s Best Virginia Regional:

Best Virginia vs. Virginia Dream TBT game information

Date: July 24

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 3-2 (third appearance)

Virginia Dream’s all-time TBT record: First appearance

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

The Basketball Tournament preview

The second-ever West Virginia Regional at TBT tips off Sunday afternoon at noon ET when Bucketneers (ETSU alumni) faces Fully Loaded. However, Best Virginia’s first game will round out the regional’s opening day when it faces Virginia Dream in a first-round matchup.

The mainly WVU alumni team enters its third TBT run in four years and aims to maintain its streak of first-round victories. In 2021, Best Virginia competed for the regional title, falling to Team 23 in the third round.

This year, Best Virginia has the chance to give TBT fans in the Mountain State what they’ve been waiting for — a second-round clash with Herd That, the Marshall alumni team.

Best Virginia has gone through some changes since its last TBT run. Devin Ebanks headlines the team’s newcomers this year, including some recent Mountaineers like Jermaine Haley and some non-WVU alumni like Tanner McGrew from West Virginia Wesleyan. Some additions have come just in the nick of time, as the team brought on guard Teyvon Myers on Wednesday just days before tip-off.

Virginia Dream consists of former stars from the eponymous commonwealth and is coached by former VCU star and current Richard Bland assistant coach Bo Jones. It makes its first appearance in the tournament.