Best Virginia awaits TBT bracket reveal

The summer of Best Virginia is about to begin, and soon, they’ll know their first opponent.

Before the WVU men’s basketball alumni team tips off at The Basketball Tournament’s Charleston Regional in July, the squad will gather at Kegler’s in Morgantown to watch the bracket reveal on the TBT Selection Show. All 64 teams will be unveiled at 1 p.m. ET on TBT’s social media pages.

Best Virginia will host one of four regional sites in Charleston, West Virginia, along with Herd That, a Marshall alumni squad. The other three regionals will be hosted by Aftershocks (Wichita State alumni) in Wichita, Kansas, Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) in Columbus, Ohio, House of ‘Paign (Illinois alumni) in Peoria, Illinois and Red Scare (Dayton alumni) in Dayton, Ohio.

James Long will man the bench for Best Virginia after completing his second season as the head coach of WVU Tech. He’ll coach a roster stocked with former Mountaineer favorites, including Kevin Jones, Juwan Staten, Sagaba Konate and Nathan Adrian.

Before they begin competition, Best Virginia will take part in two exhibition games on July 7 and 9. The first one will take place in Beckley, with the second happening in Wheeling.

Best Virginia’s debut run in TBT tipped off in 2019 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia as the 4-seed. The former Mountaineers took a first-round victory over Seven City Royalty before falling to Overseas Elite, the four-time defending champion, in the second round.

The team was set to make its second appearance in 2020, joining a smaller TBT field due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were forced to pull out shortly before the start of the tournament, however, after a COVID-19 outbreak struck the team.

TBT is a 64-team single-elimination tournament in which teams battle for a $1 million winner-take-all prize. The inaugural TBT was held in 2014, and it has gone through several changes over the years, including adding the “Elam Ending,” in which teams play to a target score rather than the final buzzer.

The 2020 edition consisted of a 24-team field, and it was held entirely in Columbus, Ohio. Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni squad, defeated Sideline Cancer in the finals, 78-73.