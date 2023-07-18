Best Virginia and the Final Fourcast podcast released renderings of the team’s jerseys for this year’s The Basketball Tournament run.

The WVU men’s basketball alumni team will sport white and black jerseys this summer. Both have mountains etched behind the Best Virginia lettering.

This year’s jerseys will also feature a special BH patch over the left side of the chest. The patch will pay tribute to the late Billy Hahn, who died in April at the age of 69.

Best Virginia jersey renderings. (Photo courtesy Final Fourcast Twitter)

Hahn was a longtime WVU men’s basketball assistant coach, who served on the bench with the Mountaineers from 2007-17. He also coached five players on this year’s Best Virginia roster, and Best Virginia head coach James Long.

Best Virginia begins its TBT run on July 25 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.