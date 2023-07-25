MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The summertime spark that is The Basketball Tournament is well underway, and the West Virginia Regional is set to begin Tuesday.

After a solid run ending in a quarterfinal appearance in 2022, Best Virginia is back in efforts to claim TBT’s $1 million prize.

As the host of the regional, Best Virginia is considered the No. 1-seed, and they will face No. 8 DuBois Dream in the first round Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

Best Virginia veterans John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Nathan Adrian and Teyvon Meyers return to the team, while recent WVU hoopers, Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson and Sean McNeil headline the newcomers.

“I like the pieces we have,” Jones said. “[We have] some guys that have been in the tournament that know about the tournament, and also some new, hungry guys that are waiting to get out there and compete as well.”

DuBois Dream is a product of owner/player Albert Varacallo III as an homage to his Western PA community and love for basketball. The team is bred from a larger minor league/youth development basketball organization that operates year-round.

TBT is a 64-team, $1 million, winner-take-all basketball tournament headlined by prominent alumni teams from various NCAA schools across the country. This year will mark the tournament’s tenth anniversary.

It is also the third time Best Virginia has hosted a TBT regional, but the first time in Wheeling. Last year, Best Virginia advanced all the way to the TBT semifinals, the furthest they’ve advanced in their three previous years competing in TBT.

Two potential marquee matchups – a TBT rematch and a rich rivalry – loom large in a potential second round matchup for Best Virginia. If Best Virginia wins its first round matchup against DuBois Dream, it is guaranteed a meeting with one of its regional foes: Zoo Crew (Pitt) or Herd That (Marshall).

“Obviously, we’re not looking past anybody,” forward Kevin Jones said. “You can lose to any team on any given day. So, we’re not looking past our first game. We have to earn that win, and then if we are able to play either of those two teams, I think it’s going to be special either way.”

Tuesday’s game will take place at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.