The Big 12 announced its 16-team, four-year scheduling matrix that includes all newcomers that will enter the conference starting in 2024.

Officials developed the scheduling model with “a priority on geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance.”

In 2024, WVU will travel to Arizona, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati, while hosting Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and UCF. You can find the full matrix here.

During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once at home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.

The conference will also continue to operate with the “5/4, 4/5” model for scheduling, meaning each school will alternate whether it will have five home games or four within the conference on a yearly basis.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process. In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced – the excitement and parity this conference is known for will continue for years to come.”