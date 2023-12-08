MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Priority single game tickets for West Virginia University men’s basketball Big 12 home games at the WVU Coliseum are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members can now purchase tickets by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com. Non-MAC basketball season ticket holders can purchase tickets starting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., also by logging into their account.

General public tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

All games will be available for purchase and all available seats are in the upper level.

The Texas (Jan. 13) and Kansas (Jan. 20) games are priced at $50 or $45 each, depending on seat location, while the games against BYU (Feb. 3), Baylor (Feb. 17), and Texas Tech (March 2) are available for $40 or $35 per ticket, depending on seat location.

Tickets for the Kansas State (Jan. 8), Cincinnati (Jan. 31), UCF (Feb. 20) and TCU (March 6) games cost $25 for an upper level sideline seat and just $20 for an upper level baseline seat.

Fans also can still purchase a pick-your-own conference mini-package at WVUGAME.com.