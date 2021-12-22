Big 12 Conference updates game rescheduling policy

The Big 12 Conference updated its game rescheduling policy on Wednesday for both women’s and men’s basketball just over a week before the league slate is set to tip off.

The conference announced in a tweet that it will now “permit a ‘no contest’ in the event a team has less than six scholarship players and one countable coach available for a game.” Previously, the affected team would have been made to forfeit the contest.

In the event of a no-contest, Big 12 staff will attempt to reschedule the contest, while making “every effort” to prevent teams from playing three games in seven days in consecutive weeks.

🚨 The Big 12 has made updates to the current Basketball – Game Threshold/Game Postponement/Rescheduling Policy#Big12WBB x #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/542o4uZE3R — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 22, 2021

West Virginia tips its final game of the non-conference slate off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday against Youngstown State. It begins its league schedule on Jan. 1 at Texas.