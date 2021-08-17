Gold and Blue Nation
Big 12: No make-up games due to COVID-19, team will forfeit game if thresholds aren’t met

The Big 12 has set its threshold policy for the 2021 athletics season, and things will be done a little differently this year.

The conference announced that if a team is forced to cancel a game because they can’t field enough student-athletes to compete, that team will forfeit and receive a loss on its record. The other squad will get a win.

If, by chance, neither team can field a full squad, the league will declare a “No Contest,” and an unbalanced tiebreaker will be utilized.

No make-up games will be scheduled.

In 2020, West Virginia football’s clash with Oklahoma scheduled for Nov. 25 was postponed two weeks to Dec. 5 as the Sooners struggled to meet COVID-19 thresholds. The contest was ultimately canceled after the Mountaineers had its own “surge of positive COVID-19 cases” ahead of the second date.

