Big 12 play rolls on with OU baseball series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team continues its May homestand with a three-game, weekend series against Oklahoma, presented by Par Mar Stores, from May 7-9, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.

Friday’s series opener is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, while Saturday and Sunday’s contests are scheduled for 4 p.m., and 11:30 a.m., respectively. Tickets to all three games are sold out. However, a limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.

Fans are reminded to check the WVU baseball Twitter page for updates on limited player/guest-returned tickets prior to every home game. If those are made available to the general public, they will be released for purchase starting three hours before first pitch at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark. Any available tickets can be purchased on a first-come, first-serve basis and are priced at $7.

Fans can listen to each game on the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. Additionally, all three games will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

For links to live stats, audio and video, visit WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers will send senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf (3-5, 3.69 ERA) to the mound in Friday’s series opener, while OU counters with redshirt sophomore right-hander Wyatt Olds (3-4, 5.33 ERA). On Saturday, sophomore left-hander Jake Carr (1-4, 10.09 ERA) battles the Sooners’ redshirt freshman lefty Jake Bennett (3-3, 6.46 ERA), before Mountaineer freshman left-hander Ben Hampton (3-1, 3.72 ERA) goes against redshirt sophomore lefty Braden Carmichael (5-1, 4.41 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.

WVU (16-21, 6-12 Big 12) is 11-14 all-time against the Sooners (22-21, 6-9 Big 12), including 6-7 at home. The two teams haven’t met since the 2019 season, when the Mountaineers took two-of-three games from Oklahoma from March 29-31, 2019, in Morgantown.

West Virginia is coming off an 8-2 win over No. 16 Pitt on Wednesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark. WVU tallied 15 total hits against its Backyard Brawl rival and featured six different players with multi-hit efforts. On the mound, freshman right-hander Carlson Reed earned the win after tossing a career-high 5.2 innings, while allowing just one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

The win marked WVU’s seventh in eight tries against the Panthers. It also extended the Mountaineers’ home, midweek win streak to 18 games, dating back to April 3, 2017. In all, West Virginia is now 110-92 against Pitt.

With 10 hits in his last four games, junior outfielder Austin Davis leads WVU with a .303 average at the plate this spring. Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy and sophomore catcher/infielder Matt McCormick continue to co-lead with club with six home runs, while freshman infielder Mikey Kluska’s 24 RBI rank No. 1 on the squad.

Meanwhile, Wolf has registered eight or more strikeouts in five of his last six starts on the mound. In his last appearance, the Gahanna, Ohio, native finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work against then-No. 5 TCU on April 30.

The WVU pitching staff enters the weekend ranked No. 16 nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (10.7). The Mountaineers combined to fan TCU 34 times in last weekend’s three-game set.

Oklahoma is led by fourth-year coach Skip Johnson. The Sooners enter the weekend series with a 22-21 overall mark, including 6-9 in Big 12 play.

Last time out, OU fell to No. 8 Texas Tech, 14-4, on Tuesday night in an approved midweek, nonconference matchup in Amarillo, Texas. Prior to that, the squad took two-of-three games over rival Oklahoma State last weekend.

Redshirt junior infielder Tyler Hardman leads OU with a .414 average at the plate. His 10 home runs and 42 RBI also rank No. 1 on the team.

Oklahoma’s 443 total hits as a team rank No. 4 nationally. The Sooners also enter the weekend ranked No. 15 in the country in runs (316).

On the mound, Carmichael has a team-best five wins, while redshirt senior righty reliever Jason Ruffcorn is 1-1 with a 1.19 ERA, 45 strikeouts and three saves in 30.1 innings of work.

