MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has some doubters to prove wrong in the Big 12 this season.

Randy Mazey’s ballclub was tabbed sixth in the 2023 preseason poll, earning 28 votes from the league’s coaches. In 2022, the Mountaineers finished in a tie for fifth, falling two games behind TCU for the top seed in a tight race for the regular season title. That was a large improvement over WVU’s preseason slot as they were voted eighth in the league.

The 15th-ranked Horned Frogs were voted to repeat as the Big 12’s top seed after receiving 61 votes and five first-place votes. They narrowly edged Oklahoma State, who notched four first-place ballots and 59 total.

WVU begins its season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series at Georgia Southern.

Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll