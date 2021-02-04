Gold and Blue Nation

Big 12 reschedules WVU’s road game at TCU

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

West Virginia men’s basketball’s clash at TCU has been pushed back a day.

The Mountaineers were originally slated to face the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Feb. 22, but the Big 12 announced Thursday that that game will now be played on Feb. 23. It will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This announcement is one of three games that were announced rescheduled by the Big 12, including Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, which was moved to Monday Feb. 22 (originally Feb. 23), and Kansas at Texas, which will tip off after the WVU-TCU matchup.

West Virginia still has two games to be rescheduled after its extended break due to COVID-19. WVU’s home contest with TCU, originially slated for Jan. 16, is yet to be announced, as is the home meeting with Oklahoma State with Jan. 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS