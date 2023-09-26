MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the schedule for its first season of women’s basketball as a 14-team league.

All Big 12 members will play an 18-game schedule, which will conclude no later than Sunday, March 3, and every squad will face five conference foes twice and eight conference foes once. Opponents were selected based on geography, historical results and a poll of coaches throughout the conference to balance the schedule for travel and competitiveness.

Under new head coach Mark Kellogg, WVU women’s basketball will play the following five Big 12 teams twice during the 2023-24 campaign:

Cincinnati (Jan. 3 at home, Jan. 20 away)

Iowa State (Jan. 10 away, Jan. 27 at home)

UCF (Jan. 13 away, Jan. 30 at home)

Baylor (Feb. 10 away, Feb. 24 at home)

TCU (Feb. 13 away, March 2 at home)

See below for a full list of Big 12 opponents and dates. (All WVU home games are in bold.)

Jan. 3 – vs. Cincinnati (7 p.m.)

Jan. 6 – vs. Texas (2 p.m.)

Jan. 10 – at Iowa State (TBA)

Jan. 13 – at UCF (TBA)

Jan. 17 – vs. Houston (7 p.m.)

Jan. 20 – at Cincinnati (TBA)

Jan. 27 – vs. Iowa State (2 p.m.)

Jan. 30 – vs. UCF (7 p.m.)

Feb. 3 – at BYU (TBA)

Feb. 6 – vs. Texas Tech (7 p.m.)

Feb. 10 – at Baylor (TBA)

Feb. 13 – at TCU (TBA)

Feb. 17 – vs. Oklahoma (2 p.m.)

Feb. 21 – at Kansas State (TBA)

Feb. 24 – vs. Baylor (1 p.m.)

Feb. 27 – at Oklahoma State (TBA)

March 2 – vs. TCU (1 p.m.)

March 7-12 – Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.