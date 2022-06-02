MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced its women’s soccer schedule for the 2022 season. The league slate consists of nine regular-season matches for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad. Four of them will be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The Mountaineers open conference play with back-to-back road contests. They start things off at Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22 before traveling to Ames, Iowa to face the Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 25.

West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener will be against Kansas on Friday, Sept. 30. It will then square off against TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday, Oct. 6 before coming back home for a pair of contests. Izzo-Brown and company will host Texas on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Baylor a few days later on Oct. 16.

The final league road games will take place in the Sooner State. It’s first a trip to Stillwater on Thursday, Oct. 20 followed by a stop on Norman on the 23rd.

The regular-season finale brings the Kansas State Wildcats to town on Thursday, Oct. 27

The opening round of the Big 12 Conference Championship will be played on Sunday, Oct. 30. The semifinals are set for Nov. 3 with the championship match taking place on Nov. 6. For the second straight year, the Championship will return to the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Here’s a full look at the Big 12 Conference women’s soccer schedule:

Thursday, September 22
K-State at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech 


Friday, September 23
Oklahoma at Baylor 


Sunday, September 25
West Virginia at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Oklahoma State at K-State
Texas at Texas Tech 


Thursday, September 29
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 


Friday, September 30
Baylor at Texas
Kansas at West Virginia
TCU at K-State 


Sunday, October 2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 


Thursday, October 6
Kansas at Baylor
Iowa State at Texas Tech
K-State at Texas
West Virginia at TCU 


Friday, October 7
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

 
Sunday, October 9
K-State at Baylor
Iowa State at TCU
Kansas at Texas 


Thursday, October 13
Baylor at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Kansas
Texas Tech at K-State
TCU at Oklahoma State
Texas at West Virginia 


Sunday, October 16
Baylor at West Virginia
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at Kansas
Oklahoma at K-State 


Thursday, October 20
Baylor at Texas Tech
Texas at Iowa State
TCU at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State 


Friday, October 21
Kansas at K-State 


Sunday, October 23
TCU at Baylor
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Texas at Oklahoma State 


Thursday, October 27
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Iowa State at Kansas
K-State at West Virginia
Oklahoma at Texas
Texas Tech at TCU 


Sunday, October 30
2022 Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals 


Thursday, November 3
2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals 


Sunday, November 6
2022 Big 12 Championship Match 


Friday, November 11
NCAA Tournament Begins