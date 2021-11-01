Big 12 showstopper: Heredia-Beltran’s late goal sends WVU women’s soccer to conference semis

A week ago, WVU women’s soccer and Baylor played to a scoreless draw in Waco, Texas.

When the teams met again Sunday night in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Championship, it quickly became clear that it would only take one goal to decide the match.

In the closing stages, a true freshman delivered for the Mountaineers.

Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s beautiful curler in the 80th minute lifted six-seed West Virginia to a 1-0 win over three-seed Baylor, guaranteeing the Mountaineers a spot in the Big 12 semifinals. You can watch the highlight of that game winner on the Big 12’s official YouTube channel.

WVU outshot its opponent 11-7 and owned a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. Keepers Kayza Massey and Jennifer Wandt each logged three saves.

CUE IT IN TEXAS! @WVUwomenssoccer is heading to the Big 12 semifinals after a 1-0 win over Baylor. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/pGIu2UO1vW — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) November 1, 2021

The victory is West Virginia’s first since Oct. 17 and marks the team’s eighth clean sheet of the campaign, as well as its fourth in its last five matches.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineers will now turn their attention to Thursday’s semifinal tilt with No. 2-seed Texas. That match will begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.