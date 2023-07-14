All week long, media members inquired about how the Big 12 Conference and its members would feel about the presence of Texas and Oklahoma in their final year in the conference.

Will it be awkward? Is their exit overshadowed by the admittance of four new schools? Can those new members fill the inevitable void left by two powerhouses?

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark summarized the feeling in a different way.

“It’s going to be a year of celebration,” Yormark said. “We’re going to celebrate our continuing eight. We’re going to celebrate our new four. And in fact, we’re going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they’ve made to this conference since day one, because they’ll always be a big part of this conference.”

Texas and Oklahoma are both in their final season in the Big 12 before they depart for the SEC in 2024. BYU Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will play their first Big 12 seasons this fall.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark chats with Kris Budden on Tuesday at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

If anything, the 2023-24 season can be used as a trial run to test a 14-team league when talks of expansion and conference realignment dominate discourse in college athletics in the Big 12, and in all of the NCAA.

“I love the composition of this conference right now,” he said. “The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”

While a pair of perennial contenders, at least historically, are on the way out, the conference is adding two top-20 TV markets with UCF (Orlando) and Houston, which was undoubtedly attractive for TV partners. Cincinnati has a history with West Virginia from when they both played in the Big East, which could spawn a rivalry between two of the conference’s eastern-most schools. Finally, BYU is becoming one of the most consistent programs in the nation.

“We’re now in eight states,” Yormark said. “We reach over 75 million people in our footprint now with the help of those four schools. They bring a lot of value to this conference, and we’re, again, very excited to have them.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was not as celebratory, not necessarily regarding the conference’s newcomers, but with the departure of a large chunk of the conference’s rich history. Gundy called himself a “traditionalist” for supporting conference rivalry games while his school’s biggest rivalry is simultaneously being stripped away.

“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period,” he said. “It’s got nothing to do with Oklahoma State. Do I like that? No. Do I like that conferences have broken up in the past? No, I don’t. But I also know that we have to control what we can control, which is conference realignment is there.”

In response, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables deferred to the administrators who facilitate conference realignment. While there is a certain allure to SEC football, Oklahoma does not benefit from the absence of the soon-to-be extinct rivalry.

“Look, I’m not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State,” Venables said. “I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years, and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time.

“But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think. If they do ask me, I’ll tell them what I think. I’d love to play the game. But we’re going to play the schedule that they put in front of us.”

While Yormark will celebrate the departing schools, he was just as quick to show them the door. In February, the schools and the two conferences reached an agreement to accelerate Texas’s and Oklahoma’s departure to 2024 instead of 2025. He called it a “win-win for all parties” involved.

So while the unofficial farewell tour is now in full swing, Big 12 members are quietly looking ahead.

“This conference is bigger than any two schools,” Yormark said. “We’re in a great place. There’s never been a better time than right now to be involved with this conference, and I’m excited about our future.”