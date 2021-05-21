Big innings spurn Mountaineers in Friday loss

The West Virginia University baseball team fell to No. 2 Texas, 14-3, on Friday night in Austin, Texas.

In the middle game of the three-game set at the Longhorns’ UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the Mountaineers slipped into an early hole and were unable to dig out. West Virginia (23-24, 8-15 Big 12) finished with three runs on eight hits with two errors, while Texas (39-13, 16-7 Big 12) tallied 14 runs on 14 hits with no errors.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton took the loss on the mound, dropping his record to 4-3 on the campaign. UT’s Tristan Stevens earned the victory.

After the Mountaineers left the bases loaded to begin the game, Texas opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead. From there, the Longhorns broke it open with a five-spot in the third and five more runs in the fourth. That made it a 12-0 ballgame.

Hampton allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 2.2 innings of action. Following his exit, junior right-hander Zach Ottinger got the final out of the third and worked into the fourth. Redshirt sophomore right-hander Dan Ouderkirk and freshmen right-handers Tyler Chadwick and Carter Lyles also logged innings on mound on Friday night.

WVU got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh when fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy smacked a three-run homer to right field. The big fly marked the Randolph, New Jersey, native’s eighth of the year, tied for the team lead, and his second of the series.

Brophy finished 2-for-3 on the night, while junior outfielder Austin Davis also registered a pair of hits. Additionally, Davis stole his 16th base of the season in the loss.

Texas’ final runs of the evening came on a pair of solo homers in the bottom of the eighth to extend its lead even more.

Friday’s loss snapped the Mountaineers’ season-long, six-game win streak. WVU fell to 14-9 all-time against the Longhorns, including an even 7-7 in Austin. The setback came a night after WVU logged its highest-ranked win in program history with a 5-4 win over the Longhorns in Thursday night’s series opener.

Next up, the two teams conclude the 2021 regular season with the rubber match of the three-game set on Saturday afternoon at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.