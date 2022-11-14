MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad announced his intent to enter the transfer portal in a tweet on Monday.

The true freshman from Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia appeared in five games for West Virginia, recording five tackles in his first season of college football. He was one of several young defensive backs that saw a lot of playing time early in the season, but injuries hampered his ability to stay on the field.

Bin-Wahad thanked Mountaineer fans in his announcement, as well as his teammates and the support and coaching staff that helped him get acclimated to Division I football.

“To my brothers, I can’t thank y’all enough for welcoming me and showing me how to do things. I’m forever grateful and I’m always a phone call away,” Bin-Wahad wrote. “I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y’all are one of a kind and truly support the blue and gold.”

He has four years to play out his remaining three years of eligibility.

Bin-Wahad was a consensus three-star prospect and was ranked No. 40 in his position by ESPN. He was a sought-after prospect, feigning scholarship offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Penn State, TCU and others to pick West Virginia.