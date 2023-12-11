MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia center Zach Fraizer and defensive back Beanie Bishop Jr. both earned First Team All-American recognitions on Monday.

Frazier, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, earned his latest All-American nod from the Action Network.

Frazier completed his WVU career by making 37 consecutive starts at the position and being regarded as one of the top players in the country at his position. This is also the second year in a row Frazier has been voted the top center in the Big 12.

Bishop, who is wrapping up his first and only year with the Mountaineers, had his most recent All-American honor come from the Football Writers Association of America. He is the first WVU player to earn a spot on the FWAA All-America First Team since 2014.

Bishop started all 12 games for West Virginia this year, and led the nation in passes defended (24), pass breakups (20), and forced incompletions (17). He needs just two more pass breakups to become WVU’s single-season leader. That mark is currently held by Brian King, who tallied 21 in 2003. Bishop is also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Frazier and Bishop were both named All-Big 12 First Team members. Bishop has also earned First Team All-American honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

West Virginia (8-4) is preparing to take on North Carolina (8-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month. The Mountaineers and Tar Heels will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.