David Long’s talent at linebacker was never a secret at WVU, but it might just be one of the best kept secrets in the NFL.

That’s according to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, who recently published an article identifying the “best kept secret” on every NFL roster ahead of the 2022 season. Long, who completed his third season with the Tennessee Titans in January, earned that distinction for his team.

Long was a sixth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 38 games with the Titans and made 14 starts, with nine of those starts coming last season. He logged 75 tackles, four tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 2021, his most productive pro season to date.

Though Long hasn’t had a “full-scale breakout season yet” according to Moton, he could be primed for one this fall. Former Titans linebacker Jayon Brown recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, meaning Long is in position to move into the starting role for Tennessee’s season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

This list followed several criteria to identify underappreciated impact players across the league. For example, first round draft picks were excluded from consideration, and the list often highlights athletes who lack starting experience.

Former Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who currently suits up for the Bengals, is another former Big 12 defender who made Moton’s list of underappreciated talents.