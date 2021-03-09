Bollinger named Associate Director of Recruiting Strategy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football has announced the hiring of Clay Bollinger as the associate director of recruiting strategy.

“Our goal as a football external staff is tell the story of Mountaineer football across the nation in the most dynamic and creative way,” Coleman Barnes, associate director of athletics for football external affairs said. “Clay is an outstanding storyteller who understands how to develop communication strategies, while collaborating with other external areas, that will make our message resonate with our recruits and fans. We look forward to our external staff moving the needle even further as it builds the WVU Football brand.”

At WVU, Bollinger will work with the recruiting and creative staffs to maximize opportunities and implement the best strategy to promote the head coach and the football program to recruits and the fan base. He also will establish social media strategies for the head coach to market the program to top recruits and the fan base.

Bollinger will work in conjunction with the creative staff to produce collateral materials to be used by the coaching staff and recruiting staff. He will construct presentations and digital content for the head coach to be utilized for program enhancement and recruiting.

Bollinger comes to West Virginia after serving as the director of recruiting content for Tennessee’s football program from 2018-21. He developed social media and recruiting creative communication strategy for the program in coordination with the media relations, marketing, broadcasting, photography, compliance, recruiting, creative department and the coaching staff. He created engaging social media content designed to reach top recruits in the nation.

Prior to Tennessee, Bollinger was a graduate assistant in Clemson’s athletic communications department in 2017-18. He assisted with the social media video production and operations. He was a designated publisher for @ClemsonFB, the nation’s most followed college football account at the time. He was part of the department’s team that developed and implemented strategy and digital content for the varsity sport’s social media accounts.

While he was attending Kentucky as an undergraduate, he worked as a football student assistant with the Wildcat program. He created digital content for @UKStoopsTroops, the team recruiting account and @UKFootball, the team’s main account. He designed recruiting materials and assisted in recruiting on-campus events and operations.

A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Bollinger earned his bachelor’s degree in integrated strategic communications/creative path from Kentucky in 2017. He graduated with his master’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism management from Clemson in 2020.