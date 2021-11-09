Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season

Making plans to watch the WVU football team play in a bowl game? Here's what bowl games the Mountaineers are most likely to play in.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (4-5) is in need of two more wins this season to become bowl eligible for the second year in a row under head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers have three games remaining on the 2021 schedule, including this weekend’s game against Kansas State, which at 6-3 is already bowl-eligible.

Last season, WVU defeated Army in the Liberty Bowl — the first bowl win for Brown in Morgantown.

Gold And Blue Nation recently wrote about WVU’s bowl eligibility status, which also included all of the bowl games that have ties with the Big 12 Conference.

With three games left to play, here’s what various sites are saying this week about which bowl game West Virginia will participate in this postseason.

Publication Bowl Game Projection Bowl Game Opponent Bowl Game Date Conference tie-ins The Athletic Guaranteed Rate Bowl Minnesota (6-3) Tue. Dec. 28 Big 12 vs. Big Ten Athlon Sports Liberty Bowl Mississippi State (5-4) Tue. Dec. 28 Big 12 vs. SEC CBS Sports N/A ESPN Guaranteed Rate Bowl Minnesota (6-3) Tue. Dec. 28 Big 12 vs. Big Ten Sporting News First Responder Bowl Syracuse (5-4) Tue. Dec. 28 Big 12 vs. At-Large USA Today First Responder Bowl Utah State (7-2) Tue. Dec. 28 Big 12 vs. At-Large

West Virginia has only previously played one of those potential opponents in a bowl game before. The Mountaineers are 0-2 against Syracuse in the postseason, falling in 2012 and 2018 bowl games.

WVU is 1-2 all-time in the Liberty Bowl. The First Responder Bowl was formerly known as as Heart of Dallas Bowl, which the Mountaineers competed in at the end of the 2017 season.

Guaranteed Rate is the current sponsor of the bowl game that has formerly been known as the Cactus Bowl and Insight (and Insight.com) Bowl. WVU has played in that bowl game twice, including defeating Arizona State in January 2016.