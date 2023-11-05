WVU bashes BYU, becomes bowl eligible – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
West Virginia is going bowling.
By thrashing visiting BYU by 30 points Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Mountaineers earned their sixth win of the season and secured a spot in the postseason.
Of course, WVU won’t know its postseason destination until the end of the regular season. However, now that the Mountaineers are bowl-bound, here is the postseason-related information we do know with three weeks left in the regular season.
Bowl game ticket information
According to West Virginia University, priority requests for football season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members will be released on Sunday, Dec. 3, after WVU’s bowl destination is determined. Ticket information for the general public will be released on the same day.
WVU advises fans to visit WVU Football Bowl Central for the most up-to-date information from the university’s athletics department.
Seats through WVU will be allocated based on MAC membership level and priority points. Fans have until Monday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. ET to either increase their annual giving level ranking with the MAC or become a member of the MAC.
Big 12 bowl game tie-ins
In addition to a spot in the College Football Playoff and/or a New Year’s Six game, the Big 12 Conference has tie-ins with eight bowl games. Those games are listed below.
(Note: Games listed with an * are “flex picks” with more than two conference affiliations)
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (vs. Pac 12) — Dec. 16, 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Shreveport, Louisiana
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl * (vs. AAC/C-USA) — Dec. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) — Fort Worth, Texas
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl * (vs. AAC/ACC/C-USA) — Dec. 26, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Dallas, Texas
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big Ten) — Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Phoenix, Arizona
- TaxAct Texas Bowl (vs. SEC) — Dec. 27, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Houston, Texas
- Pop-Tarts Bowl (vs. ACC) — Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN) — Orlando, Florida
- Valero Alamo Bowl (vs. Pac 12) — Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN) — San Antonio, Texas
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl (vs. SEC) — Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) — Memphis, Tennessee
Big 12 postseason picture
With three weeks remaining in the regular season, the top six teams in the Big 12 Conference have already clinched a bowl berth. Those teams are Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, and West Virginia.
Two others, Iowa State and BYU, are within one game of postseason eligibility. Four other teams are two games away from a bowl berth. Cincinnati, who West Virginia will face in Morgantown in two weeks, is the only team in the Big 12 that can not achieve six wins on the year.