Brewster earns second straight All-America honor

West Virginia captain defender Jordan Brewster sends a corner kick into the box during the second half of the Mountaineers’ rout of Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named a 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-American, the organization announced.

Brewster earned a spot on the third team and is the Mountaineers’ 25th player to earn an All-America accolade, as she garnered her first All-America nod in 2020-21 as a member of the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team. Of the 47 players honored this year, Brewster is one of just 14 student-athletes to earn the second All-America distinctions of their careers.

“We are all so proud of how hard Jordan has worked to accomplish this incredible honor,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “To be named an All-American once in your career is a huge deal, but to earn back-to-back honors is a remarkable accomplishment.”

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster played all 1,922 total minutes of game action for West Virginia this fall and helped the defense record 11 shutouts, including nine in the regular season, the most since 2017. The two-time co-captain started all 20 matches and tallied six points (2G, 2A), earning All-Big 12 First Team honors, as well as weekly accolades from the Big 12 Conference and TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the second consecutive season earlier this year, and she was named a candidate for the 2021 Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award. She also appeared on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region First Team earlier this week.

With the honor, WVU has now totaled 59 All-America honors all-time. Brewster is the first Mountaineer to secure back-to-back accolades since Ashley Lawrence (2015-16) and Kadeisha Buchanan (2013-14-15-16).

WVU finished the year with a 10-5-5 record, including a 3-3-3 mark in Big 12 Conference play. The Mountaineers won at least 10 games for the 22nd consecutive season and tallied their seventh Big 12 Championship semifinal appearance since joining the league in 2012.

