MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday.

Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.

The North Canton, Ohio native completed her decorated career as a Mountaineer in 2022 as WVU’s program leader in appearances with 101. Her senior campaign was also her third All-American season as she led WVU to a conference title with a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy goal from her own half in extra time of the Big 12 Tournament Finals against top-seeded TCU.

Brewster recorded nine goals and 11 assists from the back line.

Kristianstads DFF, also known as KDFF, was founded in 1998 and competes in Kristianstad, Sweden. The club’s 2023 season kicks off on March 26.

In 2022, KDFF finished in fourth place, five points short of the Champions League zone in the Damallsvenskan table. The club will look to return to the Champions League after competing in the tournament for the first time in 2022.