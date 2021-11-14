Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Bridges after Backyard Brawl: “It means the world to represent this state”

Gold and Blue Nation

Fairmont native Jalen Bridges spoke about what it means to him to play for WVU following Friday night's win over Pittsburgh.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The men’s basketball version of the Backyard Brawl is a rivalry that dates back to 1906.

West Virginia has an all-time lead (100-88) in the series, and it’s one of the most-anticipated games on the Mountaineers’ schedule any year it is on the schedule.

The rivalry, of course, hasn’t been a year in, year out occurrence since the two programs left the Big East for separate conferences last decade. After the game wasn’t able to be played during the 2020-21 season, it returned on this season’s slate.

The fans returned, too. More than 14,000 of them packed a sold-out Coliseum crowd. The passion and excitement that the longtime rivalry matchup brings returned, as well. Another win against the Panthers came with it all, as the Mountaineers won 74-59, marking WVU’s second-straight 15-point win over Pitt.

For an in-state player, who grew up watching the rivalry from just a few exits down I-79, it’s part of the lore of donning the Flying WV on his jersey.

“It means the world to represent this state at one of the highest levels of college basketball,” said Jalen Bridges after participating in the rivalry game for the first time in his career. “Playing against Pitt, that’s the Backyard Brawl. It goes back years and years and years. So, being able to being able to get that going this year after we missed out on it last year, because of COVID, man it was a surreal feeling.”

Bridges scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed a team-best six rebounds, and collected five blocks against the Panthers. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the game.

He also was responsible for the play of the night, which he says even he can’t stop watching.

Bridges was on the Mountaineers’ squad in 2019 for the last meeting between the two rivals, but was redshirting that season.

All but two of WVU’s players were seeing the Backyard Brawl up close for the first time Friday. Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman had both played against the Panthers in 2019, which resulted in a 68-53 win for WVU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS