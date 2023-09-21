MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head football coach Neal Brown offered an update on the Mountaineers’ quarterback situation Thursday night during his weekly radio show.

Junior Garrett Greene – who left Saturday’s game against Pitt with an ankle injury in the first quarter – practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday after missing practice Monday and Tuesday. His status is still questionable for Saturday.

“Nicco’s got the majority of the reps [in practice], but Garrett will be a game-time decision on Saturday.” Brown said.

In, essentially, just over a game-and-a-half of work, Greene has successfully completed 26-of-47 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, he added 105 rushing yards and a score in the team’s first three games.

Redshirt freshman Nicco Marchiol received extensive playing time in the second half of the Duquesne game, and he played in-relief for Greene last Saturday against Pitt. On the season, he’s completed 13-of-23 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also has one rushing touchdown to his name.

Should Marchiol receive the nod, it would be his first collegiate start in his short two-year college career.

WVU will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.