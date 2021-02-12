Brown promotes Lesley to defensive coordinator amid new coaching staff assignments

Neal Brown announced some changes to his defensive staff on Friday after some new hires and a departure in recent weeks.

Jordan Lesley is being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2021 season, while also handling the outside linebackers. Lesley served in a defensive oversight role in 2020, acting as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator, along with the now-departed Jahmile Addae.

Under Lesley and Addae’s leadership, West Virginia had one of the top defenses in the nation, allowing just 291.4 yards and 20.25 points per game — good for fourth and 21st in the nation, respectively.

“I am pleased to announce the defensive staff assignments, including Jordan Lesley, as the coordinator,” Brown said. “The staff did a great job of coaching and teaching last year, and our defense was an important part of our team’s success.”

2021 is Lesley’s third year on Brown’s staff.

Andrew Jackson will fill Lesley’s void on the defensive line, reprising the role he took on at Old Dominion in 2020.

Newly-hired ShaDon Brown will act as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach after joining the Mountaineers from Louisville in February. Brown coached the Cardinals’ safeties for two seasons, adding to his resume which includes stints at Wofford, Army and Colorado.

Special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and safeties coach Dontae Wright will remain in their current roles for their second year at WVU.