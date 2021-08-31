Brown provides personnel update ahead of season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown provided a clearer picture of how his team will line up against Maryland when he released the two-deep for the season opener Tuesday morning.

The third-year head coach later provided an additional update on his personnel, noting that one player is out for the Maryland game.

Brown confirmed Tuesday that defensive lineman Darel Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee, will not make his Mountaineer debut this weekend.

In addition, Brown noted that both tight end Mike O’Laughlin and running back Tony Mathis are gametime decisions for the matchup against the Terps. O’Laughlin is listed on the two-deep as West Virginia’s starting tight end, while Mathis will back up Leddie Brown at running back.

West Virginia and Maryland will clash Saturday at 3:30 p.m., their first meeting since 2015.