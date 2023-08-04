Brown: 'Sometimes you add responsibilities to people and they really flourish'

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chad Scott isn’t expecting to see much of a difference in the offensive coordinator role at WVU after coaching running backs for his first four years at WVU.

Just don’t expect him to make the move to the press box like other coordinators do.

“I got to be on the football field,” Scott said. “I’m an energy guy…I kind of get in a zone.”

As for the day-to-day operations outside of games, his role is significantly increased. In addition to handling his usual roles in the run-game, he is also leading offensive-wide meetings and acting as the overall “voice” of the offensive operation, as head coach Neal Brown would put it.

“It’s more so the organization all behind it,” Scott said. “Putting the ideas to the pad so coach Brown can go out there and be able to call the game.”

Brown will resume play-calling duties after a one-year hiatus in which former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell called plays. Still, he will heavily rely on Scott for in-game adjustments and other offensive opinions as games unfold.

“Answers within the game a lot of times come from those guys that aren’t necessarily the play caller,” Brown said. “Because as a play caller, you’re thinking ahead, and then in-between series, those guys can really help you [because] they’re not really looking at the ball as much. They’re looking at other things.”

Overall, Brown is impressed with how Scott is handling the promotion. Brown even delegated spring play-calling duties to Scott in order for the two to be able to undergo shared experiences.

He passed with flying colors.

“Sometimes you add responsibilities to people, and they get really bogged-down,” Brown said. “And then sometimes you add responsibilities to people and they really flourish, and I think that’s what’s happening with Chad.”

The energy is expected on the field, but in the classroom, Scott acts pretty similar to how he does in practice, and it resonates with the players. Brown recognizes the value in those connections.

“He’s a great teacher…He’s able to articulate his points using very few words,” Brown said. “And he has the ability for his players to be able to give that information back to him.”

While it was limited, their shared experience on the head set adds perspective and formulates schematic philosophies.

One day, he may be able to showcase them.

“In my mind, the way I am, I like to take risks,” Scott said. “I like to trust my game plan and all the things I studied throughout the week, and trust [my] instincts sometimes and take some risks. We’re talented enough to do that.”