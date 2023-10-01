West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated Saturday that redshirt freshman linebacker Trey Lathan will remain in Fort Worth overnight and require surgery.

Lathan sustained a leg injury midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s road win over TCU. West Virginia trainers immediately called for the medical cart once they got to Lathan on the field. Lathan was later placed on a stretcher with an air cast around his right leg.

It was the second time the cart was required for a WVU defensive player. Safety Aubrey Burks was hospitalized due to an injury he sustained in the second quarter. Burks is also staying overnight at the local hospital.

Lathan entered the fifth game of the year with the second-most tackles (25) of any player on the WVU defense. He made two more stops Saturday night, including one on the play where he was injured.

Brown did not disclose the exact injury, though the WVU football program announced on social media that Lathan suffered a “lower leg” injury.

West Virginia (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) enters its idle week before a Thursday night contest on Oct. 12 at Houston (2-3, 0-2).