On Thursday afternoon, WVU head coach Neal Brown faced his greatest doubters face-to-face.

Sitting in front of a microphone in one of football’s most recognizable monuments, Brown was awarded the chance to speak to all, or most, of the media members who predicted that WVU will finish last in the Big 12.

“[I am] upset about the media poll,” he said. “[I] definitely do not agree with that. The good thing, the positive is that the media has not been – as far as predicting the Big 12 – has not been successful in recent years, so I think that bodes well for us.”

Kansas had been picked to finish last in each preseason poll since 2012, the first year WVU competed in the Big 12. Though last year, the Jayhawks finished the season two spots higher than predicted, while also earning a bowl bid.

If WVU were to defy expectations, it would be far from the first time. The Mountaineers outplayed their preseason prediction in five of their first 11 seasons in the conference.

Perhaps more so than the coaches, the players reacted strongly to the poll. After all, they are the ones absorbing social media on a daily basis. It’s impossible to ignore.

“Well, they’re pissed off,” Brown said about his players. “You don’t want to be picked there, right? So, there’s some emotion there. That’s not how they view themselves [and] that’s not how we view them in the building. We talked about it and [there are] two things: you either prove them right, or you prove them wrong, and we’re going to go about our business and prove them wrong.”

WVU is the only Big 12 member school from 2022 to be picked in the bottom-four positions in the preseason poll. Cincinnati (No. 13), Houston (no. 12) and BYU (no. 11) – the conference’s first-year members – round out the bottom of the list.

“[I am] looking forward to proving everybody wrong on that front,” Brown said. “We won’t finish there.”

If WVU were to finish in the top-10 in the Big 12 this year, it would mark the best season against preseason expectations since the 2016 Mountaineers finished at No. 3 in the conference after being tabbed as the No. 7 Big 12 program during the summer.

“We’ve been focused on ourselves, getting ourselves better,” he said. “This is something that’s going to increase the size of the chip. The chip was already there on the shoulder; it just increases the size.”