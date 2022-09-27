WVU's top corner is still on the road to recovery, but Brown's squad is otherwise healthy

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU cornerback Charles Woods is inactive for the Mountaineers’ road clash at Texas on Saturday, head coach Neal Brown said Monday.

The senior underwent surgery to correct the lower body injury he sustained against Pittsburgh in the season opener. When Brown told reporters about the operation, he noted that it was a “unique injury” with no “textbook” for return.

Besides Woods, Brown said that “most everybody” will be available on Saturday.

Tackle Jordan White, who started the season at right tackle before also suffering an injury against Pitt, is getting closer to “full speed” and is expected to appear in Austin on Saturday. He last played against Towson and suited up against Virginia Tech, but didn’t play because Brown said he “wasn’t 100 percent.”

WVU kicks off against Texas at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.