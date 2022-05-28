The Mountaineers are on the NCAA Tournament bubble 48 hours from Selection Monday

Is WVU baseball still an NCAA Tournament team after an early exit from Big 12s? – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast For the first time since 2015, WVU baseball failed to come away with a win at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. Now, the Mountaineers must wait until Monday to learn if they'll get a chance to play another game. Hosts Nick Farrell and Sam Coniglio recap West Virginia's short stay at Globe Life Field, and try to peer into the crystal ball to predict if the Mountaineers will make the NCAA Tournament next week. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your shows.

West Virginia’s footing in the projected NCAA Baseball Tournament field appears to be becoming less secure.

The Mountaineers, who went 0-2, in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in Arlington, Texas this week, entered the conference tournament as a projected three seed in the Blacksburg Regional.

But after playing just two games at Globe Life Field, WVU (33-22, 14-10) is now on the bubble.

Friday’s projection by D1Baseball.com had the Mountaineers heading to Knoxville to be part of the four-team regional hosted by the No. 1 overall seed, Tennessee.

However, Saturday morning, the leading college baseball outlet has West Virginia as one of the “Last Four In” to the tournament field. In fact, D1Baseball has the Mountaineers as the No. 62 overall seed.

As of this morning, WVU is still slotted to head to Knoxville for the Regional Tournament.

The Mountaineers’ RPI has dropped to 47 after they were ranked in the low 30s in the metric entering the conference tournament.

West Virginia aims to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third time since 2017.

WVU will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday, beginning at noon ET on ESPN 2.