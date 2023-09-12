MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 10 West Virginia University men’s soccer team swept the Sun Belt weekly awards as sophomore Marcus Caldeira took home Offensive Player of the Week while junior Carlos Hernando was named Defensive Player of the Week.

The two players have been key to WVU’s 5-0 start this season with Caldeira scoring in every game and Hernando being an anchor on a back line that has allowed just one goal.

Last week, Caldeira found the back of the net twice against American and No. 3 Portland with the highlight of the season thus far coming on Saturday against the Pilots. With just three seconds left in a scoreless match, Caldeira connected on the game-winning goal, his sixth of the season, second-most in the NCAA.

Hernando has not come off the field yet this season, playing 450 minutes, as the Mountaineers have secured four shutouts and allowed just one goal this year. Against the Pilots, who came into the contest averaging and NCAA-best 4.33 goals per game, Hernando once again played all 90 minutes as WVU earned the shutout. Portland only registered one shot on goal, its lowest output of the season.

Hernando also earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week for the second time this season.

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Friday at No. 6 UCF. Kickoff from Orlando is set for 7 p.m.

