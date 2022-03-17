West Virginia’s top wrestlers have both advanced to the NCAA Wrestling Championships quarterfinals, after going a perfect 2-0 on Day 1 on Thursday.

Killian Cardinale, who is the highest-seeded wrestler for the Mountaineers, erased a 6-0 deficit to advance.

Carindale trailed by as many as six points in the first period, and was nearly pinned early on. But the redshirt senior battled back, and earned a 10-8 decision victory in overtime over Taylor LaMont of Vermont.

West Virginia native Peyton Hall is also headed to the quarterfinals, but did so in regulation.

Hall, a four-time high school state champion at Oak Glen High School, led 3-2 after the first period, and, thanks to a sizable advantage in ride time and a pair of escapes, cruised to a 7-3 decision win.

Hall, the No. 9 seed in the 165 pound weight division, knocked off No. 8 seed Philip Conigliaro of Harvard.

Cardinale and Hall will both compete in the NCAA quarterfinals Friday morning.

Hall will take on the top-seeded wrestler in his division. That is Cal Poly’s Evan Wick, who entered the tournament a perfect 17-0 on the year.

Cardinale will battle the No. 4 seed Brandon Courtney out of Arizona State. Courtney entered the NCAA Championships with a 21-1 record. Cardinale (14-1) also entered the tournament with just one loss on the ledger this season.

Two other WVU wrestlers will compete Thursday night.

Denis Robin (174 lb) and Michael Wolfgram (285 lb) are both in the wrestlebacks bracket, meaning they must win from here on to keep competing.

Fans can watch all of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Watch ESPN. They can also stay connected to the tournament with live stats and bracket updates on trackwrestling.com.