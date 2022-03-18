WVU has just one wrestler remaining in the NCAA Wrestling Championships

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Champion Killian Cardinale’s redshirt senior season came to an end Friday evening in Detroit.

Cardinale, competing in the wrestlebacks bracket after suffering his first loss of the tournament Friday morning, was pinned 24 seconds into the second period by Minnesota’s Patrick McKee.

McKee entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the 125 pound weight class. Cardinale, meanwhile, was the No. 5 seed in the class after winning the Big 12 title earlier this month.

Cardinale secured the first two points of the match early, and led 2-1 after the first period.

McKee quickly turned the tables on him, though, and was able to get both of Cardinale’s shoulders on the mat.

Cardinale entered the tournament with a 14-1 record on the year.

He started the NCAA Championships by winning both of his Thursday bouts.

A win in his final match of the day on Friday would have secured All-America honors for the Bristow, Virginia native.

West Virginia’s Peyton Hall will look to stay alive in the tournament Friday evening, as well.

Hall is also in the wrestlebacks bracket, meaning his needs to win to continue competing in Detroit. Hall is the last remaining WVU wrestler.