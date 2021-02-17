Gold and Blue Nation

Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Late-Season Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday.

Carey is one of 15 coaches named to the late-season list, including the only coach from the Big 12 Conference. The full list of honorees can be seen below.

The winningest coach in program history, Mike Carey is in his 20th season coaching the Mountaineers and holds a record of 426-220 at WVU. Earlier this season, Carey secured his 700th career victory after defeating LSU, 62-42, on Nov. 28, in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. In his 33 seasons of coaching, the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native has amassed a career record of 714-322.

During his time at West Virginia, Carey has been honored as the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2014, after the Mountaineers won a share of the league’s regular-season title, and the Big East Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2010. In 2017, Carey led the Mountaineers to its first Big 12 Conference Tournament championship in an upset over No. 2 Baylor.

Coach                                 School (Conference)

  • Geno Auriemma               UConn (AAC)
  • Adia Barnes                       Arizona (Pac-12)
  • Kim Barnes Arico             Michigan (Big Ten)
  • Gary Blair                          Texas A&M (SEC)
  • Mike Carey                       West Virginia (Big 12)
  • Cori Close                          UCLA (Pac-12)
  • Jose Fernandez                 USF (AAC)
  • Brenda Frese                     Maryland (Big Ten)
  • Kellie Harper                     Tennessee (SEC)
  • Aaron Johnston                 South Dakota State (Summit)
  • Kevin McGuff                    Ohio State (Big Ten)
  • Wes Moore                        North Carolina State (ACC)
  • Dawn Staley                      South Carolina (SEC)
  • Tara VanDerveer               Stanford (Pac-12)
  • Jeff Walz                             Louisville (ACC)

