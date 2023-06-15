Victor Scott II and Jacob Watters were both selected after participating in last year's MLB Draft Combine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – All-Big 12 reliever Carlson Reed and WVU RHP commit Chase Meyer will participate in June’s MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Reed blossomed into a star reliever for the Mountaineers after taking on a new role in the bullpen in 2023. He posted a career-low 2.61 ERA with seven saves, which is tied for the third-most in a season in WVU history.

His 2023 campaign greatly improved his draft stock. The junior flamethrower, whose fastball sits in the mid-to-high 90s in mph, is rated as one of the top 200 prospects for this year’s MLB Draft, checking in at No. 196, according to MLB.com.

“Reed does have a very real three-pitch mix,” his scouting report reads. “He sells his mid-80s changeup well with good arm speed, and his tight slider, thrown around the same velocity, has also generated a ton of swings and misses.”

Upon a draft selection, he would join Trey Braithwaite as the second WVU closer to be drafted in as many years. Braithwaite was taken in the 16th round of last year’s draft after he finished the 2022 season with a 1.70 ERA and eight saves.

RHP Chase Meyer is the top commit for WVU next season. Meyer, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound hurler, also throws his fastball in the high-90s. He recently finished his senior season at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Former Mountaineers Jacob Watters (No. 124 overall – Athletics) and Victor Scott II (No. 157 overall – Cardinals) both participated in the 2022 MLB Draft Combine. This year will mark the event’s third year in existence, and will take place June 19-24.