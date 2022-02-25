MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter has landed with a new team, just days after he was released by the Brooklyn Nets.

Carter has signed with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Thursday. Last season, Carter and the Phoenix Suns lost to the Bucks in the NBA Finals in six games.

The former WVU hoops guard made 46 appearances and one start for the Nets before he was waived. He’s averaging 3.6 points and 12.0 minutes per game this season.

Since his selection in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter has played for four different teams: the Memphis Grizzlies, the Suns, the Nets and now the Bucks.

During his collegiate career at WVU, Carter was a two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year. He became the first Power 5 player to amass 1,500 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds and 300 steals in a career.